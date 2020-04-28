Gianni Infantino allegedly influenced a probe against him to be dropped soon after being elected as the FIFA president in 2016. The Switzerland’s Office of Attorney General (OAG) had begun an investigation against Infantino to look into his awarding of a television rights contract to an offshore company during his time at UEFA. Also Read - EA Sports, FIFA Come Together For Stay And Play Cup

As per Swiss publication Tribune de Geneve, 'worried' about the probe, Infantino shot a mail to his childhood friend Rinaldo Arnold who was a senior prosecutor in Switzerland's Haut-Valais region.

"I will try to explain to the OAG that it is in my interests that everything should be cleared up as soon as possible, that it be clearly stated that I have nothing to do with this matter," he wrote in an email cited by the newspaper.

Arnold then helped in arranging a meeting between Infantino and Attorney General Michael Lauber which took place on April 22, 2016. The investigation was closed in November 2017 “after a third informal meeting” between Infantino and Lauber.

FIFA has rejected the claims that Infaninto ever asked to ‘clear his name’ and instead said obtaining the email by hacking is criminal.

“…the email referred to in the article was obviously obtained by hacking, which is an illegal and criminal act. Not only Mr Infantino had no reason to lie in that email, the email never said Mr Infantino wanted to ‘clear his name’,” FIFA said.