FIFA President Infantino addresses media with Donald Trump before final, WATCH viral video

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and United States President Donald Trump addressed the media together ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina, with clips from their appearance quickly going viral across social media. The two spoke at a reception in New York before Sunday’s title clash, reflecting on the success of the tournament and the impact of football around the world.

Infantino praised the tournament’s success and thanked Trump for his support throughout the World Cup. He described the competition as a historic event that had brought people together across different countries and cultures.

“This has been the greatest human, social and cultural event that mankind has ever witnessed,” Infantino said while thanking Trump for backing the tournament. He also highlighted the record attendance and strong television viewership during the month-long event.

“Your administration, every single person in the White House, in the administration, in the cities, in the states, everywhere contributed to create this safe and secure and joyful environment to live something that the world has never seen,” Infantino concluded.

The FIFA chief said the expanded 48-team tournament had exceeded expectations, with around 6.7 million fans attending matches across the United States, Canada and Mexico. He added that football had once again shown its ability to unite people regardless of nationality or background.

Trump also praised the tournament and called it one of the biggest sporting events ever held. Speaking alongside Infantino, the US President said the World Cup had been a huge success and credited everyone involved in organising the competition.

“I think it’s been one of the greatest sporting events ever,” Trump said, while also congratulating FIFA and the organisers for delivering a memorable tournament.

During the interaction, Trump also made a light-hearted remark about hosting another World Cup without Canada and Mexico, drawing laughter from those present. He also spoke about football’s growing popularity in the United States and welcomed the attention the tournament had brought to the country.

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Videos from the media event quickly spread online, with football fans sharing clips of Infantino and Trump standing together before the biggest match of the tournament. Their comments became one of the talking points ahead of the World Cup final, which will see Spain take on defending champions Argentina at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The final will bring the curtain down on the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup, a tournament that has produced record crowds, memorable matches and several surprises. With Spain chasing another world title and Argentina aiming to defend their crown, the stage is set for a fitting finish to one of the biggest editions of the competition.