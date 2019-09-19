The Indian football team lost their 103rd position and have been dropped by one place in the latest FIFA rankings which were announced on Thursday. The dropping down in the rankings can be the consequence of India’s last-minute defeat at the hands of Oman in their first match of FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

However, the Blue Tigers produced their best performances in many years when they held Qatar to a 0-0 draw in their next match of the qualifiers. With that goalless encounter, India also became the only Asian team in 2019 to not concede a goal against the Asian champions. Other than Qatar and Omar, the Igor Stimac-managed side will face Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Group E of the qualifiers.

While Qatar’s position in the rankings has remained unchanged, Oman have climbed up three places to reach the 84th spot, courtesy of their 2-1 victory away victory over India. Iran continue to be the highest-ranked team from Asia at the 23rd place, with Japan the second at 31 after climbing up two positions. South Korea and Australia are the third and fourth-ranked Asian team in the rankings at the 37th and 44th spot respectively.

Overall, Belgium have held on to their position to remain the number one football team in the world, while France replaced Brazil at second and the latter dropping down to three. Despite the changes in the positions, the top 10 teams remain the same from the last rankings. Spain have been the most beneficial team in the top 10 after leaping up from ninth to seventh.

The Cayman Islands and Grenada are the joint-biggest climbers in terms of points. While Cayman Islands moved up by 11 places to the 193rd spot, Grenada moved 13 steps up to take the 160th position. Kosovo, with the help of their valiant display recently in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers, have reached their best-ever position of 119 in the FIFA Rankings.