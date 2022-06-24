New Delhi: The official draw of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup have now been completed as hosts India are grouped with mighty Brazil, Morocco and USA in group A.Also Read - FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: India's Group Stage Matches Will be Held in Bhubaneshwar

This will be India’s second ever age-level U-17 FIFA World Cup and the first FIFA enlisted Women’s World Cup in the tri-colour nation. 16 nations will be participating in the tournament with Spain acting as the defending champions. Also Read - FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, India: Check Qualified Teams, Draw Date

Group A: India, Brazil, Morocco, USA.

Group B: Germany, Nigeria, Chile, Australia.

Group C: Spain, Colombia, Mexico, China.

Group D: Japan, Tanzania, Canada, France. Also Read - Goa, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai to Host FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in October

D: | | | Drop in your quarterfinal predictions below as the teams now prepare to #KickOffTheDream from 11th October at the FIFA #U17WWC India 2022 pic.twitter.com/L2WGwx5ahF — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 24, 2022

✍️ 11th – India vs USA

14th – India vs Morocco

17th – Brazil vs India FIFA #U17WWC debut and an opportunity for all involved to #KickOffTheDream pic.twitter.com/jLQpXlp79m — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) June 24, 2022

India will kick-off against USA on 11th October, followed by Morocco and Brazil on 14h and 17h October respectively. All the matches of the home-side will commence from 8:00 PM IST. Bhubaneshwar’s Kalinga Stadium will host all the group matches of the Blue Tigress.

Current holders Spain will be up against the runners-up of the previous edition, Mexico in Group C.