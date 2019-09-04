FIFA and the Qatari organising committee have unveiled the official emblem for the 2022 World Cup in the Persian Gulf nation. When the clock struck 8.22 p.m. in Doha on Tuesday, a 3D projection of the logo appeared on giant screens and the surfaces of prominent buildings in Qatar and 24 other countries.

“The swooping curves of the emblem represent the undulations of desert dunes and the unbroken loop depicts both the number eight – a reminder of the eight astonishing stadiums that will host matches – and the infinity symbol, reflecting the interconnected nature of the event,” soccer’s world governing body said in a statement.

The Official Emblem of the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup was unveiled today as FIFA and host country Qatar reached another major milestone on the road to the world's greatest football showpiece.



In its shape, the logo resembles the World Cup trophy. “The new typeface created to accompany the emblem re-imagines traditional Arabic calligraphy in a new, contemporary font, taking inspiration from the region and Asia, and fusing tradition with modernity,” the statement said.

The logo was projected onto several structures in Doha and in Arab nations stretching from Kuwait to Morocco.

The event, however, did not include Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, all of which cut diplomatic relations with Qatar in 2017 and maintain a trade and transportation boycott of the gas-rich nation.

Beyond the region, the World Cup 2022 emblem appeared on buildings and giant screens in New York, Buenos Aires, Sao Paulo, Santiago, Mexico City, Johannesburg, London, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, Moscow, Mumbai, Seoul and 10 districts across Turkey.

The 2022 World Cup will be the first to be played during winter — a change necessitated by the fierce summer heat in Qatar.