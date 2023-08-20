Home

Sports

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: How Much Cash Will England’s Lionesses Get If They Win Final Against Spain?

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: How Much Cash Will England’s Lionesses Get If They Win Final Against Spain?

Both Three Lionesses and Spain will look to become the newest FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 winners. England will play against Spain in Sydney on August 20, Sunday.

England's Women Football team will play their first FIFA Women's World Cup against Spain. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: According to the Football Association (FA) every English football player i.e. male and female will earn around £2,000 as a match fee. Although, English women’s football players will receive less bonus amounts from the Football Association (FA) compared to their male footballers, which is because it is largely down to the income generated by each.

Trending Now

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has increased the tournament prize money of the Women’s World Cup 2023 by 267% in the last four years. For this year’s edition, every team player who played in the group stage will get £24,000. If England’s Lionesses win the prestigious tournament then every player will earn approx £211,000. However, these numbers are still lower than the FIFA men’s 2022 World Cup where the allocated amount was £346 million.

Though the exact payment details of the earnings of the English women’s team players are still unknown. It is to be estimated that most of them have a net worth of £1-5 million which will take into account club wages and sponsorship.

The Three Lionesses made a strong start to their World Cup 2023 campaign by winning two consecutive games by 1-0 over Haiti and Denmark respectively. The English side thrashed China by 6-1 which gave signals for the hunger for the World Cup title as the defending European champions. In the Round of 16, Sarina Wiegman-led English team needed penalties (4-2) to beat Nigeria before they crushed Colombia by 2-1.

In the last four, the Three Lionesses outplayed Australia by defeating them by 3-1 and giving a strong statement to Spain that they are coming for the prestigious title. Also, the English Women’s side scripted history as they reach their first World Cup final.

On the other hand, their opponents Spain finished second behind the group winners Japan. Spain won two of their initial matches and they outclassed Switzerland by 5-1 in the Round of 16. Spain needed extra time to defeat the Netherlands by 2-1 in Wellington to reach the semi-finals, where they beat Sweden by 2-1 in Auckland.

Both Three Lionesses and Spain will look to become the newest FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 winners.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES