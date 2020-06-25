Australia and New Zealand have won the bid to host the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, football’s global governing body announced on Thursday. Also Read - FIFA 21 Release Date For PC, PlayStation And Xbox Announced, Reveal Trailer OUT | WATCH

The joint bid from Australia and New Zealand beat Colombia 23-12 in the final voting for the tournament which FIFA plans to expand from 24 to 32 teams.

“The joint bid submitted by Football Federation Australia and New Zealand Football received 22 of the 35 valid votes cast by the FIFA Council members in the first ballot, with the Colombian Football Association having obtained 13 votes,” FIFA said in a statement.

Brazil and Japan, the other two contenders, pulled out from the final vote citing financial constraints arising due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m lost for words and want to say congratulations to Australia and New Zealand on this amazing achievement,” Australia football legend Tim Cahill posted on Twitter after official confirmation.

The 2019 edition in France was the most successful event in women’s world cup history with 1.2 billion people watching the tournament. In the final, where USA beat the Netherlands 2-0 to lift a record fourth title, was also the most watched women’s world cup match in history.