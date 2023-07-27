Home

FIFA Women’s World Cup: Spain, Japan Seal Last 16 Berths, Canada Beat Ireland

Spain and Japan secured their berths in the last 16 stage with decisive victories over Zambia and Costa Rica respectively, while Canada defeated Ireland 2-1 at FIFA Women's World Cup.

Perth (Australia), July 26: Spain and Japan secured their berths in the last 16 stage with decisive victories over Zambia and Costa Rica respectively, while Canada defeated Ireland 2-1 at FIFA Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

In Group C, after securing a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica in the opening match, Spain began their clash against Zambia with a dream start.

Teresa Abelleira scored a stunning goal nine minutes into the game, and Jennifer Hermoso added another goal with a well-timed header four minutes later, reports Xinhua.

In the second half, Spain showed no mercy. Alba Redondo netted two goals, while Hermoso scored one, securing a decisive 5-0 win.

Japan became the first team to score back-to-back victories at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Thanks to Naomoto Hikaru and Fujino Aoba’s rapid-fire goals within three minutes, Japan clinched a convincing 2-0 win against Costa Rica.

In Group B, capitalising on an own goal gifted by their opponent and a goal from forward Adriana Leon, the Tokyo Olympic champion Canada secured a narrow 2-1 victory over Ireland.

The reigning champion and runner-up of the last World Cup, the United States and the Netherlands, will go head-to-head on Thursday, as Portugal will take on Vietnam and Australia will face Nigeria.

