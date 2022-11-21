FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Beats France, Brazil In Terms of Support As Per Twitterverse

With the likes of France, Brazil, England and Argentina in the competition, it is quite evident that the support from fans of these would have ordinarily gone off the charts.

Argentina: The Argentina national team is the most loved on Twitter, earning an online support score of 9.09/10. Not only have over 5,000 devoted fans flocked to Qatar ahead of the team's opening match, its huge fanbase has also contributed to a whopping 85.82% of positive tweets and 1,458 supportive tweets.

Argentina: The Argentina national team is the most loved on Twitter, earning an online support score of 9.09/10. Not only have over 5,000 devoted fans flocked to Qatar ahead of the team’s opening match, its huge fanbase has also contributed to a whopping 85.82% of positive tweets and 1,458 supportive tweets.

France: Following in second is the France national team achieving an online support score of 7.88/10. The reigning champions have gained an impressive 84.91% of positive tweets online – 681 since 7th November.

Poutugal: Brazil by a mere 0.15, Portugal’s squad (7.73/10) headed by social media superstar, Ronaldo, claims third place, securing 83.35% of positive tweets. The five-time World Cup winner, Brazil, comes fourth.

Brazil: With the likes of players like Neymar Jr in the team, Brazil occupies the fourth spot with a support score of 7.58/10. However, the volume of tweets taken as sample size is at par with Argentina (1418).

Netherlands: Rounding off the top five is the Netherlands national team, scoring a respectable 6.97/10. Receiving 85.23% of positive tweets, fans remain hopeful that the three-time runners-up claim their first title in Qatar this year.

Other countries like Germany, Spain, Cameroon and Japan are languishing down in the list with support score ranging from 6.5 to 6.7.

(All the data, facts and figures is taken from a detailed report by Ticketgum)