Brazil vs Serbia, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group H Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Brazil vs Serbia FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV.

Lusail: 5-time Champions Brazil open their campaign against a tricky Serbia side at Lusail Stadium in Lusail. This will be for the first time ever, the Selecaos will be facing an European side in 3 years. A lot of hopes is placed on Neymar and Vini Jr. to take Brazil home.

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Brazil vs Serbia Group H Match ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia will be played on Friday (November 25) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia will be played at Lusail Stadium, Lusail.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Brazil and Serbia will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.

Brazil Squad: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton, Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior.

Serbia Squad: Marko Dmitrovic, Predrag Rajkovic, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Stefan Mitrovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Strahinja Pavlovic, Milos Veljkovic, Filip Mladenovic, Strahinja Erakovic, Srdjan Babic, Nemanja Gudelj, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Sasa Lukic, Marko Grujic, Filip Kostic, Uros Racic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Ivan Ilic, Andrija Zivkovic, Darko Lazovic, Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Djuricic, Luka Jovic, Nemanja Radonjic.