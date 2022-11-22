FIFA World Cup 2022- Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV.

Lusail: Lionel Messi has downplayed fears about his physical fitness, declaring himself ready for Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia later on Tuesday. The Paris Saint-Germain forward had raised concerns in the Argentine press after he was seen training separately from the rest of Argentina’s squad last week. “I feel very good physically, the truth is that I think I’ll enter the tournament in great shape, personally as well as physically,” Messi told a news conference on Monday. “I don’t have any problem, I heard that they said that I trained differently because I suffered a knock…but it’s nothing unusual. The timing (of the World Cup) is different. It’s at the other end of the year and our physical condition is different. Lionel Scaloni’s men are undefeated in their past 36 games, a sequence that includes the 2021 Copa America final against Brazil. They are just two games shy of the record for the longest run of international matches without defeat, currently held by Italy.

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Group C Match ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be played on Tuesday (November 22) from 3:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be played at Lusail Stadium, Lusail.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.