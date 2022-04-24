New Delhi: It has been over six months since the World Cup Qualifier between two footballing giants, Argentina and Brazil was suspended just 5 minutes into the play. The match being held in Sao Paulo, Brazil on September 5, 2021, was stopped by the officials saying that Argentina broke the quarantine rules. The team was charged with ‘misleading’ the officials about their Covid-19 reports.Also Read - Apple Must Compensate Customer For Selling iPhone Without Charger: Court

Now, FIFA has set the date of the rematch as September 22, 2022, according to media reports. However, Argentina Football Association (AFA), has decided to appeal against the decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport. For the unversed, both the teams have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2022 scheduled to be held in Qatar, later this year.

‘Decision Unfair’

Rediff.com quoted Ander Urich of AFA, "We believe the decision to be unfair and we believe that Argentina did not cause the game to be cancelled." He continued, "We think we are in the right and we believe we have to take it to the Court."

Four players of the Argentine team were suspended for the next two matches. However, the team said that they had followed the same guidelines they had followed days before for the Copa America cup.

Urich further stated, “It’s hasty because it does not answer the first appeal and that is confirmed there is another instance, that is the Court of Arbitration for Sport and the AFA will appeal.”