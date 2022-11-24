Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Join Lionel Messi in Elite List During Portugal vs Ghana

FIFA World Cup: In the game against Ghana, Ronaldo would join an elite list of players who have played at least one game in five different World Cups.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: Last Dance at World Cup |PHOTOS

Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are arguably the two best footballers in the world. While this could be their last appearance at the FIFA World Cup, without a doubt – eyes would be on them. With Argentina having lost their opener versus Saudi Arabia, the pressure would be on Portugal to see if they have the same fate when they take on Ghana on Thursday. During the group H game against Ghana, Ronaldo will add another feather to his cap. In the game against Ghana, Ronaldo would join an elite list of players who have played at least one game in five different World Cups.

With the feat, the Portugal star would join Messi in the elite list and become the eighth footballer ever to achieve the feat. Ronaldo made his FIFA World Cup debut in 2006 in Germany and then featured in 2010 (South Africa), 2014 (Brazil), and 2018 (Russia) as well. His appearance in Qatar would make it his fifth.

Meanwhile, there is a lot happening in and around Ronaldo. The Portuguese star recently left Manchester United in a move that made a lot of noise. Manchester United confirmed on Tuesday that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club by mutual agreement. The Portuguese player’s future with the club was headed toward an end following a public outburst against the side and manager Erik Ten Hag.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been a peripheral figure on the field for United since Ten Hag took charge in May.

Popular EPL (English Premier League) club Manchester on November 18 said that that they have initiated ‘appropriate steps’ in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s “explosive interview”.