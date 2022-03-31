New Delhi: The FIFA World Cup 2022 is now just months away as we get ready for the FINAL draw of who plays who in the World Cup Group Stages. All 29 teams have booked their place for the showpiece event and now three remain, which will be decided through play-off basis after the draw. The 22nd edition of the biggest stage of football will kick-off from 21st November and will go on till 18th December in Qatar.Also Read - FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Vinicius Junior Scores His First International Goal As Brazil Cruise to a 4-0 Win over Chile | VIDEO Highlights

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 draw ceremony is at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) in Qatar.

When is the FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw?

FIFA World Cup 2022 draw ceremony is on Friday (April 1), 19.00 local time, 21:30 IST.

Where can I Livestream FIFA World Cup 2022 and what are TV timings?

FIFA World Cup 2022 will be LIVE & Exclusive on History TV18 HD and Voot at 21:30 IST.

Qualified Teams: Qatar (Host), Germany, Denmark, Brazil, France, Belgium, Croatia, Spain, Serbia, England, Switzerland, Netherlands, Argentina, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Uruguay, Canada, Ghana, Senegal, Portugal, Poland, Tunisia, Morocco, Cameroon, USA, Mexico.

Rules & Regulations: The Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions outlined that the teams already qualified will be allocated according to sporting principles to Pots 1 to 4 based on the FIFA/Coca-Cola Men’s World Ranking released on 31 March. As hosts, Qatar will take position A1 from Pot 1, where they will be joined by the FIFA Ranking’s seven highest-ranked qualified teams. The countries occupying positions 8-15 on the ranking of the qualified teams will be allocated to Pot 2, while the 16th-23rd best-ranked qualifiers will be placed in Pot 3. Finally, Pot 4 will include the qualified teams in positions 24 to 28, plus three placeholders representing the two winners of the intercontinental play-offs and the remaining UEFA play-off winners. CHECK- FIFA WORLD CUP DRAW PROCEDURE