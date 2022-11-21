FIFA World Cup 2022: England Captain Harry Kane On Verge Of Breaking Wayne Rooney’s Record

Kane made his international debut when he replaced Rooney in March 2015 in a game against Lithuania, marking his debut with a goal just 78 seconds after getting into the action.

New Delhi: England captain Harry Kane has got a golden opportunity in sight as the 29-year-old is looking to surpass football legend Wayne Rooney as the highest goal-scorer for England. The English striker has got an incredible opportunity to break Rooney’s record in the ongoing Qatar World Cup, where he is just 2 goals behind the landmark.

“Hopefully I’ll break it as soon as possible,” Kane told the press on the eve of England’s opening game against Iran, reports Xinhua.

“I know it’s there and I know people will talk about it, but I like to just focus on my game. I know that with the team we have, we will create chances and I just need to be ready for the ones that come my way,” he added.

The 29-year-old won the Golden Boot in Russia in 2018 after scoring six goals as England reached the semifinals.

“I was lucky enough to play with Wayne and he was a huge player, who I looked up to. I watched him play in the major tournaments and it’s a huge honour to be close to him,” commented Kane, who admitted that at 29 these could be his last World Cup finals.

“I’m really looking forward to this one, we’ve got a really good blend of experience and youth. Who knows where I will be in four years or the team, so it’s about now,” he concluded.

