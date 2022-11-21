live
HIGHLIGHTS | FIFA World Cup 2022: Rashford, Saka’s Brace Help England Hammer Iran 6-2
HIGHLIGHTS England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Check out all the updates here and LIVE streaming details...
HIGHLIGHTS | England vs Iran Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates
Qatar: Harry Kane, captain of the England football team will face a rejuvenated Iranian side at Khalifa International Stadium. Kane, who is among the most effective strikers in the world of football will be captaining England in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B opener against Iran.
Also Read:
Check out match updates here:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.