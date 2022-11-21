live

HIGHLIGHTS | FIFA World Cup 2022: Rashford, Saka's Brace Help England Hammer Iran 6-2

HIGHLIGHTS England vs Iran, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Check out all the updates here and LIVE streaming details...

Updated: November 21, 2022 9:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

FIFA Football World Cup 2022, England vs Iran LIVE Score

HIGHLIGHTS | England vs Iran Score, FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates

Qatar: Harry Kane, captain of the England football team will face a rejuvenated Iranian side at Khalifa International Stadium. Kane, who is among the most effective strikers in the world of football will be captaining England in their FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B opener against Iran.

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: Thanks to good performances from Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka, England have started their campaign in Qatar in style. While Rashford and Saka scored a brace, Raheem Sterling and Bellingham also opened their account. In their opener, the Three Lions hammered Iran 6-2 at the Khalifa international stadium. England would be relieved as they not only lived up to the billing but also collected the important points.

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: Taremi makes it two for Iran and Iran. England 6- 2 Iran.

  • 8:42 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: Penalty for Iran.

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: Amzoun hits the post..!!

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: 10 minutes added on in the last half of the game.

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: Wilson assist and Grealish’s conversion. Amazing work by Man City duo.

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: Grealish makes it 6-0..!!!

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: A whooping 79% possession for England.

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: The game enters its last phase and England is o the verge of the win.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE | England vs Iran Score, FIFA WC 2022: The three lions won’t stop.. they will keep going and attacking.

Published Date: November 21, 2022 9:08 PM IST

Updated Date: November 21, 2022 9:10 PM IST