New Delhi: There has been rumors doing the rounds that FIFA will be implementing 100-minute matches instead of 90-minute matches in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Reports emerged that FIFA President, Gianni Infantino has made a statement to implement the new rule in order to make up for the time when the ball is not in the field of play. FIFA has issued an official statement and cleared the air regarding the new proposition.

The governing body of world football has clarified that there will be no changes to the rules regarding the length of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or any other competition.

"Following some reports and rumors spread today, FIFA would like to clarify that there will be no changes to the rules regarding the length of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 or any other competition," said the governing body of world football in a terse statement", the statement read.

FIFA Statement Following some reports and rumours spread today, FIFA would like to clarify that there will be no changes to the rules regarding the length of football matches for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™️ or any other competition. — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) April 6, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

Groups A: Qatar (H), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

Group B: England, Iran, USA, UEFA Path A Winners.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

Group D: France, AFC-CONMEBOL Winners, Denmark, Tunisia.

Group E: Spain, CONCACAF-OFC Winners, Germany, Japan.

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.