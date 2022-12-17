FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Heart is With Lionel Messi But Kylian Mbappe is Treat to Watch

Celebrities from different corners of the world have already reached Doha to be a part of history.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Heart is With Lionel Messi But Kylian Mbappe is Treat to Watch. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Ahead of the blockbuster clash between Argentina and France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed where his heart is.

Even though the heart is with Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who will be playing his last ever match in a La Albiceleste shirt. But on the other hand, he cannot deny the fact that France’s Kylian Mbappe is a treat to watch.

Arre yaar the heart says Messi no?? But Mbappa is a treat to watch also https://t.co/XFUOE2t7d9 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 17, 2022

Celebrities from different corners of the world have already reached Doha to be a part of history. The night apart from Shah Rukh Khan will also see Nora Fatehi participate in the closing ceremony.

Shahrukh Khan will be in the studio of Sports 18, the official broadcaster of the tournament in India.

The 35-year-old Messi is the heart and soul of the Argentina team, the tournament’s co-leading scorer with five goals and tied for the most assists with three. Look for the Paris Saint-Germain forward to burst into creative life when he sees a chance to make something happen. A World Cup title would finally complete Messi’s elevation alongside Diego Maradona to icon status.

On the other hand, Mbappé is France’s fastest, most dynamic scoring threat on the field. The 23-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward is tied with Messi with a World Cup-leading five goals. A standout game against Argentina will place him among the all-time greats.

The final will be held at Doha’s Lusail Iconic Stadium. It will start from 8:30 PM IST onwards.