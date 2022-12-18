live

Highlights Argentina (3) vs France (3) FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, FINAL: ARG WIN 4-2 on Penalties, Clinch 3rd World Cup.

AS IT HAPPENED | Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs France, Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion. Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years. Now there’s no debate. Messi is definitively in the pantheon of soccer’s greatest ever players, alongside Pelé — a record three-time World Cup champion from Brazil — and Diego Maradona, the late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared.

