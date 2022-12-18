live

Highlights Argentina (3) vs France (3) FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, FINAL: ARG WIN 4-2 on Penalties, Clinch 3rd World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion. Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw Sunday to claim a third World Cup title.

Updated: December 19, 2022 12:39 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Highlights Argentina (3) vs France (3) FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, FINAL: ARG WIN 4-2 on Penalties, Clinch 3rd World Cup.

AS IT HAPPENED | Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs France, Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion. Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw Sunday to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years. Now there's no debate. Messi is definitively in the pantheon of soccer's greatest ever players, alongside Pelé — a record three-time World Cup champion from Brazil — and Diego Maradona, the late Argentina great with whom Messi was so often compared.

Live Updates

  • 12:01 AM IST

    Lionel Messi wins the Best Player of the World Cup for the 2nd time in his career!

  • 11:59 PM IST

    Enzo Fernandes has been adjudged as the Best Young Player of the Tournament, Dibu Martinez wins the best Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

  • 11:26 PM IST

    MONTIEL SCORES AND ARGENTINA FINALLY WIN THE WORLD CUP!!!! WHAT A MATCH WE HAD!!!

  • 11:24 PM IST

    KOLO MUANI SCORES!! ARGENTINA STILL LEAD 3-2!!

  • 11:23 PM IST

    MATCH POINT ARGENTINA!!!! PAREDES DOES IT!! 3-1 TO ARGENTINA!!

  • 11:22 PM IST

    TCHOUAMENI DRAGS IT WIDE!!! ARGENTINA ADVANTAGE!

  • 11:21 PM IST

    DYBALA SCORES!! ARGENTINA LEAD 2-1!

  • 11:20 PM IST

    MARTINEZ SAVES IT!!!! CHANCE FOR ARGENTINA TO TAKE THE LEAD!

  • 11:20 PM IST

    Argentina Score!!! 1-1 NOW!

  • 11:19 PM IST

    FRANCE SCORE! THEY LEAD 1-0!

