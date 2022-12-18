live

LIVE Argentina (2) vs France (2) FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, FINAL: Match Tied 2-2

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Match Tied 2-2. It is now or never for Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday. Can he finally, at the age of 35, win football’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest ever players?

LIVE Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, FINAL: Battle of Three Stars at Lusail.

LIVE Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs France, Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup: It is now or never for Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday. Can he finally, at the age of 35, win soccer’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest ever players? Standing in his way is France, the defending champion, and Kylian Mbappe, the player best positioned to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s marquee name. That’s if he hasn’t already. Mbappé also is standing on the cusp of history heading into the match at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium, a title decider that is filled with storylines.

Live Updates

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: 8 minutes has been added on for stoppages!

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: France have made it 2-2!!!!! Mbappe does it again!!! ARG 2-2 FRA (Mbappe-2)

  • 10:13 PM IST

    LIVE ARG v s FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: France get one goal back!! Argentina still lead 2-1. ARG 2-1 FRA (Mbappe)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: Penalty For France!!!

  • 10:04 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: 72 minutes into the clock and Argentina still hold onto the 2-0 lead. They are in supreme touch. As we speak, Argentina have a shot on target and Lloris catches it firmly. ARG 2-0 FRA (72nd Min)

  • 9:54 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: Messi with a free chance and the French defenders closed down at the right time. Could’ve been a third goal for Argentina. ARG 2-0 FRA (61st Min)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: Julian Alvarez with a shot from a tight angle and Lloris saves it, even though it would’ve hit the side-netting. ARG 2-0 FRA (59th Min)

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: Rodrigo de Paul looks in some pain but after the medical check he is back on his feet. Argentina still lead 2-0. ARG 2-0 FRA (56th Min)

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: Another counter from Argentina and De Paul almost got a goal from the volley. He managed to keep it on target. ARG 2-0 FRA (50th Min)

  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: Argentina getting spaces yet again and the La Albiceleste almost got a free chance to score but Lloris came off his line at the right time to grab the ball. ARG 2-0 FRA (46th Min)

