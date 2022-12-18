live

LIVE Argentina (3) vs France (3) FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, FINAL: ARG WIN 4-2 on Penalties, Clinch 3rd World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: ARG WIN 4-2 on Penalties, Clinch 3rd World Cup.

LIVE Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, FINAL: Battle of Three Stars at Lusail.

LIVE Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs France, Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup: It is now or never for Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday. Can he finally, at the age of 35, win soccer’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest ever players? Standing in his way is France, the defending champion, and Kylian Mbappe, the player best positioned to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s marquee name. That’s if he hasn’t already. Mbappé also is standing on the cusp of history heading into the match at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium, a title decider that is filled with storylines.

