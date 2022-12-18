live

LIVE Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, FINAL: Battle of Three Stars at Lusail

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: It is now or never for Lionel Messi. The Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined — for many — by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday. Can he finally, at the age of 35, win football’s biggest prize to secure his place alongside Pelé and Diego Maradona in the pantheon of the game’s greatest ever players?

Updated: December 18, 2022 6:01 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, FINAL: Battle of Three Stars at Lusail.

Standing in his way is France, the defending champion, and Kylian Mbappe, the player best positioned to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer's marquee name. That's if he hasn't already. Mbappé also is standing on the cusp of history heading into the match at the 80,000-seat Lusail Stadium, a title decider that is filled with storylines.

Live Updates

  • 7:06 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: Shah Rukh Khan will be gracing the final from the Mumbai Sports 18 studio. He will be promoting his new film Pathaan.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: The Closing Ceremony is just few minutes away. Stay tuned to india.com sports as we bring you the live coverage of the Final Showdown all the way from Lusail Stadium.

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: Kylian Mbappe along with Giroud, Griezmann, Varane, Lloris and many more are on the verge of successive World Cup success. This is a feat, which was last achieved by Brazil in 1958, 1962 and only the Selecaos and Italy have managed to earn the record. If Les Blues win, they will etch their name in the history books yet again.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup Final: Lionel Messi will be playing his 2nd FIFA World Cup Final having featured in the 2014 Final before against Germany. Argentina went onto the lose the game 1-0 after extra-time and now the Greatest Player of Our Generation gets another chance at the game’s biggest stage to prove again. This will be his last international game and what better to end his illustrious career with the WORLD CUP.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup Final: Argentina and France meet again at the biggest stage after a 4-year gap. Last time in the 2018 Russia World Cup, Les Blues edged out La Albiceleste 4-3 in a Round of 16 match. France then went onto win the title, beating Croatia 4-2 in the Final.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: France on the other hand comfortably topped Group D ahead of Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. In their last match, Tunisia snatched a famous 1-0 victory over them as the Les Blues fielded a B-team. In the knock-outs, they defeated Poland, England and Morocco on their way to the Final. Just like Messi, Kylian Mbappe is both a Golden Boot and Golden Ball contender ahead of the big clash with 5 goals and 3 assists.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: Argentina after succumbing to a shock 2-1 defeat on the hands of Saudi Arabia, came back strongly to win against Mexico and Poland to top Group C. In the knock-outs, La Albiceleste defeated Australia, Netherlands and Croatia to reach their 6th ever Final. Messi has been in the form of his life as he is both a Golden Boot and Golden Ball contender with 5 goals and 3 assists ahead of the showdown.

  • 6:11 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: After 28 days of jam-packed action, the FIFA World Cup finally comes to it’s climax as Argentina take on France in the Grand Finale at Doha’s Lusail Iconic Stadium.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: FRANCE SQUAD | Alphonse Areola, Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Axel Disasi, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Benjamin Pavard, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane, Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jordan Veretout, Kingsley Coman, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE ARG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup FINAL: ARGENTINA SQUAD | Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani, Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Papu Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada.

Published Date: December 18, 2022 5:59 PM IST

Updated Date: December 18, 2022 6:01 PM IST