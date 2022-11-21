FIFA World Cup 2022: Five Most Important French Players Who Will Miss The Qatar World Cup

After Christopher Nkunku, the French National Team suffer another setback by losing another star player, the Ballon d'Or winner, and Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, who will also miss the World Cup due to injury.

New Delhi: After Christopher Nkunku, the French National Team suffer another setback by losing another star player, the Ballon d’Or winner, and Real Madrid star Karim Benzema will also miss the World Cup due to injury. The 34-year-old French forward has been seriously struggling with his injury and has played less than half an hour in his club’s last six games before the World Cup.

Let’s have a look at the top 5 French football players who were not able to make it to the FIFA World Cup 2022 due to injuries.

1. Presnel Kimpembe: The 27-year-old PSG defender will not be able to make it to the Les Blues squad due to fitness. He was part of the French national team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup. A statement from the French Football Federation (FFF) read: “Presnel Kimpembe will not participate in the World Cup.” The Paris-SG defender does not consider himself sufficiently recovered to be able to hold his place in the defense of the Blues in Qatar. This decision was taken this morning, in Clairefontaine, after an exchange between the player and the doctor of the French team, Dr. Franck Le Gall, and then between the player and Didier Deschamps.

2. N’Golo Kante: Another player who was a part of the French squad at the 2018 World Cup is the 31-year-old Chelsea defensive midfielder, who will miss the FIFA World Cup 2022 due to surgery on a hamstring injury. Kante hasn’t played a game for his club or country since Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham on August 14. It will be a huge blow for France, as he has been recognised as one of the best defensive midfielders around the globe.

3. Paul Pogba: Known for his visionary passes and extraordinary skills with the ball The 29-year-old Juventus midfielder injured his knee in pre-season and underwent surgery in September to repair a damaged meniscus. He returned to training on Oct. 31, but further clarified that he would not play for Juventus or the French squad before the World Cup. It has been a serious blow for Didier Deschamps, as Paul Pogba was one of the key players who put on some wonders in the 2018 World Cup and played a crucial role in their winning campaign.

4. Christopher Nkunku: The 25-year-old RB Leipzig forward is in sensational form and is currently the Bundesliga’s top scorer in the 2022–23 season. He was named to the Les Blues squad for the 2022 World Cup but got injured during the training session at the team’s training camp in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, south of Paris. The FIFA World Cup 2022 begins in just five days.

5. Karmin Benzema: The current Ballon d’Or winner and currently one of the most promising forwards around the globe, Karim Benzema, will also miss the FIFA World Cup 2022 due to an injury he sustained in the training session. Many experts are considering it a huge setback for France’s bid for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

( Written by: Aviral Shukla)