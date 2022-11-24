live

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo, Neymar in Action Shortly

Welcome to india.com’s live Day 5 build-up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Four matches - Switzerland vs Cameroon, Uruguay vs South Korea, Portugal vs Ghana and Brazil vs Serbia - will be played today. Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar will be in action. Check LIVE streaming details here.

Updated: November 24, 2022 8:22 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

FIFA World Cup LIVE Updates

LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates

From upsets to goal fests, the last four days have been magical during the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Today is Day 5 and two of the biggest stars – Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar – would take the pitch for the first time. While there will be a lot of buzz around the two stars, all four games are expected to be close contests.

In the first of the four games of the day, Switzerland takes on Cameroon. In the second match, Uruguay lock horns with South Korea. The last two games will see Portugal take on Ghana and the last game of the day will have Neymar’s Brazil up against Serbia.

Live Updates

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: “This is something that has not even been discussed,” Santos said at the pre-game press conference on Wednesday. “This conversation has not come up at any moment, not even from him.”

  • 12:28 PM IST

  • 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: This surely is the match of the day. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal takes on Ghana in their FIFA World Cup opener on Thursday. Eyes would be on Ronaldo without a doubt. Also, he has been in the news recently for his exit from Manchester United. Portugal would start favourites versus Ghana. But again, Ghana cannot be taken as pushover. For Ronaldo, he will feature in his fifth World Cup. During the match against Ghana, Ronaldo will join Lionel Messi in an elite list of footballers who have played in at least one game in five WC appearances.

  • 11:49 AM IST

    LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: In the second Group G match of the day, Uruguay takes on South Korea. Both teams have always done a decent job at the FIFA World Cup and hence a mouthwatering clash is expected. Two-time champions Uruguay haven’t advanced to the competition’s championship game since their title-winning campaign at the 1950 World Cup in Brazil. On the other hand, South Korea’s best show came in the 2002 World Cup when they made it to the final four. Stay hooked to india.com for all the live updates.

  • 11:36 AM IST

    LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: On Day 5 of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Switzerland takes on Cameroon in their opening Group G game. With talent-packed Brazil and robust Serbia also in Group G, Cameroon and Switzerland would look to bag these three points as that could be crucial for them later on in the competition.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: How cool was Spain last night? The La Roja hammered Costa Rica 7-0. It was a stunning result considering the Costa Rican team beat England in Russia and topped their group.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Neymar’s Brazil and Ronaldo’s Portugal will start favourites against Ghana while Brazil would be firm favourites against Serbia.

  • 11:00 AM IST

  • 10:56 AM IST

    LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: Neymar still has age on his side unlike Ronaldo – who may be playing his last World Cup. The Portuguese star would like to sign off the biggest stage on a high.

  • 10:53 AM IST

    LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2022 Updates: England’s Bukayo Saka with two goals from one match leads the race for the Golden boot. It is early days and the young English footballer is off the mark in the right fashion.

