New Delhi: Just 6 months remain for the biggest sporting event on planet earth as football fanatics gear up for the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar starting from November, 2022. On 1st April, the official draws were held and 29 teams were pitted in 8 groups for the 32-team tournament. The other 3 teams will be decided on June as per the continental/inter-continental play-offs. Let’s look at some of the top stars of world football, who’ll not be featuring in the upcoming edition.Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil, Argentina WC Qualifier Rematch 'Unfair', says AFA; Decides To Appeal Against It

Sergio Aguero: Argentina will definitely miss the services of their finest Number 9 in the Qatar World Cup as ‘Kun’ Aguero hanged up his boots following a heart condition in cardiac arrhythmia or in simple words, irregular heartbeat. His camaraderie with best friend Lionel Messi will be heavily missed during the World Cup as both of them terrorized defenders with their finesse. Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Tickets Price Lower Than Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The lion of Sweden once again missed out an opportunity to feature in the World Cup as the Blagult lost to Poland in their final qualifying round match. Ibrahimovic came back from retirement to the national side in 2021 and since then he has featured in 4 matches and also missed out an opportunity to play the EURO 2020 due to a knee injury. His last World Cup was the 2006 edition in Germany. Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Organizers of Qatar World Cup Admit Exploitation on Workers

Georgio Chiellini: For back to back editions, Italy once again missed out an opportunity to qualify for the world cup, following a shock defeat on the hands of North Macedonia. Chiellini has an equal contribution, when it comes to serving both the nation and club. A warrior of many battles, the 2006 World Cup winner has always been one of the toughest defenders and still has his place intact with his cool and calm composure despite having tough competition from many young defenders.

Toni Kroos: One of the best midfielders in the world, Kroos announced his retirement from international football last year after EURO 2020. The 2014 World Cup winner has always been an asset to the side and his services will be heavily missed and Die Manschaft has to bring a proper replacement for their versatile midfielder.

Mohamed Salah: The Liverpool superstar is Egypt’s leading man but this time around the Pharaohs failed to book a berth as defending AFCON champions, Senegal got the better of them via penalty shoot-out in a 3rd round World Cup qualifying match.