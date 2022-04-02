New Delhi: Luis Suarez will once again be the villain during the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group Stages, when Uruguay take on Ghana once again at the biggest stage of world football as the Black Stars are grouped with La Celeste in Group H along with Portugal and South Korea in a tricky group.Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw, Qatar: Full List, Groups, Teams And All You Need to Know

The incident 12 years back is still vivid on the minds of football fans all around the world, when Luis Suarez, then an Ajax player denied Ghana a glorious chance to book a place in the semi-final stage at their very own continent.

Uruguay 🇺🇾 Vs Ghana 🇬🇭 A replay of this very match.

Can we witness a revenge or Chale Ebi things bra 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Dr6G3gf60D — CFC_HashTag💧 (@EbereCFC) April 1, 2022



The score was locked at 1-1 and match was in the final minute of extra-time, Luis Suarez was at this own penalty box used his hands to deny Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan a winner. Suarez was immediately sent off for his unethical act and quite obviously the African nation won themselves a penalty corner. Gyan stepped up to take the spot-kick but couldn’t keep his calm while converting and rattled the bar with his effort. The match went into the tie-breaker, where the South Americans emerged victorious 4-2 on penalties.

“The Hand of God now belongs to me,” Suarez was quoted after the match by Guardian. “Mine is the real Hand Of God.”

“I made the best save of the tournament. Sometimes in training I play as a goalkeeper so it was worth it. There was no alternative but for me to do that and when they missed the penalty I thought ‘It is a miracle and we are alive in the tournament’.

“Now we are in the semi-finals although I was very sad because no one likes to be sent off. The celebration afterwards was impressive, but very quiet because nobody gave us a chance but, with courage, we move forward.”

The Ghana fans are still furious of what happened at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa and demand only one thing- REVENGE. After the draw, the Ghanaian fans took to twitter and vent out their 12-year old desire to beat the 15-time Copa America Champions at the grandest stage of all.

Ghanaians will seek for vengeance against Uruguayans 🤔#WorldCupDraw pic.twitter.com/GHeNa2kDuJ — JEFF TYMER 🇬🇭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Jeff_Tymer_) April 1, 2022

Ghana 🇬🇭 meets Uruguay 🇺🇾 again! Time for the sweet sweet revenge! #WorldCupDraw pic.twitter.com/W2RfHwALDM — Kafui Dey (@KafuiDey) April 1, 2022

Apart from Luis Suarez, likes of Diego Godin, Fernando Muslera, Edinson and Martin Caceres will once again feature for the upcoming World Cup from the 2010 team. Ghana will only see Andre Ayew and Johnathan Mensah from that team.

Ghana will go head to head with Uruguay in the match 45 of the tournament on 2nd December at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.