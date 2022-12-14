live

Highlights Argentina (3) vs Croatia (0), FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: ARG Reach FINAL, Beat CRO 3-0

FIFA World Cup 2022, Semi-Final: Messi converted a penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julián Álvarez, leading Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday that set up a meeting with either France or Morocco in Sunday’s title match.

Updated: December 14, 2022 3:27 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Highlights Argentina (3) vs Croatia (0), FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: ARG Reach FINAL, Beat CRO 3-0.

LIVE Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Croatia, Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup: Lionel Messi is back in the World Cup final with Argentina on his mission to win soccer’s biggest prize for the first time. And, at 35, he could hardly be playing any better. Messi converted a penalty and had a hand in the other two goals by Julián Álvarez, leading Argentina to a 3-0 win over Croatia on Tuesday that set up a meeting with either France or Morocco in Sunday’s title match. It will be Messi’s second World Cup final — Argentina lost the other one to Germany in 2014 — in what might be his last appearance at the tournament. It could yet be the perfect way to go out for a player widely regarded as one of the game’s best players, if not the best.

Live Updates

  • 2:32 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: THAT’S IT!! FULL-TIME!! Argentina Beat Croatia 3-0 to reach their 6th World Cup final. They will now either face France or Morocco in the final.

  • 2:20 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 minutes has been added on for stoppages!!

  • 2:10 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: This is the first time Argentina scored 3 goals in their 2022 World Cup campaign. Croatia are still giving their best but the score-line is too much now for a comeback. ARG 3-0 CRO (81st Min)

  • 2:00 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAAL!!!! Messi with the assist!!!! What a solo run by the great man!! He is still mesmerising at the age of 35!!! Alvarez with a simple tap-in!!! ARG 2-0 CRO (Alvarez) (69th Min)

  • 1:57 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: 66 minutes on the clock, Argentina still leading 2-0. Croatia are giving all their best to create an opening but La Albiceleste are ever cautious. ARG 2-0 CRO (66th Min)

  • 1:48 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: GREAT MOVE BY MESSI AND LIVAKOVIC WITH A WONDERFUL SAVE!! ARG 2-0 CRO (59th Min)

  • 1:41 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia are trying to create an opening with their passing game but Argentina ever cautious looking for another opportunity to attack. ARG 2-0 CRO (52nd Min)

  • 1:35 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: Second-half underway!! Argentina get us rolling!! ARG 2-0 CRO

  • 1:20 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: HALF-TIME!! Argentina lead at the break riding on Messi and Alvarez’s strike. HT: ARG 2-0 CRO (Messi, Alvarez)

Published Date: December 14, 2022 3:27 AM IST

