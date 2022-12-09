live

Highlights CRO (1) vs (1) BRA, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Quarter-Final: Croatia Beat Brazil 4-2 on Penalties

FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Brazil: Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time.

Highlights CRO (1) vs (1) BRA, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Quarter-Final: Croatia Beat Brazil 4-2 on Penalties.

AS IT HAPPENED | Croatia vs Brazil, Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia vs Brazil FIFA World Cup: Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved a penalty attempt by Rodrygo and Marquinhos later hit the post. The match had finished 1-1 after extra time, with both goals coming in the additional 30 minutes. Neymar scored late in the first half of extra time to give Brazil the lead, but Croatia equalized when Bruno Petkovic scored in the 117th. Croatia will next face either Argentina or the Netherlands to try to return to the World Cup final four years after losing the title to France.

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Ivica Ivusic, Ivo Grbic, Domagoj Vida, Dejan Lovren, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Sosa, Josip Stanisic, Martin Erlic, Josip Sutalo, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Mario Pasalic, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Kristijan Jakic, Luka Sucic, Ivan Perisic, Andrej Kramaric, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic, Ante Budimir, Marko Livaja.

Brazil: Alisson, Ederson, Weverton, Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Bremer, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta, Antony, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Neymar, Pedro, Raphinha, Richarlison, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior.

Live Updates

  • 11:46 PM IST

    So Croatia make it to their second successive World Cup Semi-Final. The Europeans will either face Argentina or Netherlands in the Semis.

  • 11:17 PM IST

    MARQUINHOS MISSS!!!! CROATIA ARE THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS!!!!! Everyone in the stadium are stunned silenced!!!!!!! Croatia prevail 4-2 on penalties!!!!

  • 11:16 PM IST

    CROATIA SCORE AGAIN!!! 4-2 IN FAVOUR OF THE CROATIANS!!

  • 11:15 PM IST

    PEDRO SCORE! IT’S STILL 3-2 IN FAVOUR OF THE CROATIANS!!

  • 11:14 PM IST

    CROATIA SCORE AGAIN!!! IT’S 3-1 TO THE EUROPEANS!

  • 11:13 PM IST

    BRAZIL SCORE!!! IT’S 2-1 IN FAVOUR OF THE CROATIANS!!

  • 11:13 PM IST

    CROATIA MAKE IT 2-0!!!! BIG ADVANTAGE!!!

  • 11:12 PM IST

    LIVAKOVIC SAVESSS!!! RODRYGO WITH THE MISS!!

  • 11:11 PM IST

    CROATIA SCORE FIRST!!! 1-0!!

  • 11:10 PM IST

    CROATIA WILL TAKE THE FIRST SPOT-KICK!!! VLASIC UP FIRST!!

