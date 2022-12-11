live

Highlights England (1) vs (2) France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Quarter-Final: Les Blues Through to Second Successive Semis

FIFA World Cup 2022, Quarter-Final: Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup on Saturday by beating England 2-1.

Updated: December 11, 2022 3:11 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Highlights England (1) vs (2) France, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Quarter-Final: Les Blues Through to Second Successive Semis.

AS IT HAPPENED | England vs France FIFA World Cup 2022, England vs France, England vs France FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe and France made it back to the semifinals of the World Cup on Saturday by beating England 2-1. Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute at Al Bayt Stadium to keep France on course to become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups. England striker Harry Kane had a chance to even the score late in the match but he sent a penalty attempt over the bar. It was his second spot kick of the match. He earlier scored to make it 1-1 after Aurelien Tchouameni had given France the lead. France will next face Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Moroccans became the first African team to reach the semifinals at the World Cup by beating Portugal 1-0.

Live Updates

  • 2:31 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup 2022: THAT’S IT!!! France make it to their second successive semi-final. Can they defend it ? Only time will tell. FT: ENG 1-2 FRA (Tchouameni, Giroud::Kane)

  • 2:29 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup 2022: CHANCE FOR ENGLAND FROM A FREE-KICK FROM A PROMISING POSITION.

  • 2:21 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup 2022: 8 minutes has been added on for stoppages. ENG 1-2 FRA (90+8)

  • 2:15 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs FRA, FIFA WORLD CUP 2022: KANE MISSES IT!!! HE LAUNCHES IT INTO THE STANDS!! ENG 1-2 FRA (86th Min)

  • 2:12 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup 2022: PENALTY FOR ENGLAND!!! CHANCE FOR THREE LIONS TO EQUALISE.

  • 2:08 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup 2022: ALMOST A GOAL FOR FRANCE!!! Giroud almost did it and Pickford denies a certain goal, diving onto his right. AND AS WE SPEAKKKK FRANCE SCORE AGAIN!!! IT’S OLIVIER GIROUD!!! ENG 1-2 FRA (78th Min) (Giroud)

  • 1:46 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup 2022: OHHHH!! RABIOT WITH A CHANCE!!! PICKFORD DENIES. COULD’VE BEEN A GOAL ON THE OTHER SIDE. ENG 1-1 FRA (56th Min)

  • 1:44 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAAL!!! England are back in it!! Kane scores his second goal of the tournament. ENG 1-1 FRA (Kane-Pen) (54th Min)

  • 1:42 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup 2022: England were knocking on the door and Saka wins a penalty!! Time for Harry Kane to score

  • 1:35 AM IST

    LIVE ENG vs FRA, FIFA World Cup 2022: We are back for the second-half at Al Bayt Stadium!! France winning 1-0.

