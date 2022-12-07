live

Highlights Portugal (6) vs Switzerland (1), FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Goncalo Ramos Guides POR to Quarter-Final

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Goncalo Ramos Guides POR to Quarter-Final.

Updated: December 7, 2022 2:48 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

AS IT HAPPENED | Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal vs Switzerland, Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup: With Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, the superstar striker’s replacement scored a hat trick to lead Portugal over Switzerland 6-1 and into the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. Goncalo Ramos, a 21-year-old forward who only made his Portugal debut last month, made his first start for his country and demonstrated the kind of clinical finishing Ronaldo was once known for. Ramos scored the opening goal in the 17th minute and added others in the 51st and 67th — by which time chants of “RONALDO! RONALDO!” were swirling around the 89,000-seat Lusail Stadium. The 37-year-old Ronaldo entered as a substitute in the 72nd minute to loud cheers, though Portugal had the game wrapped up by then with defenders Pepe and Raphael Guerreiro also scoring. Rafael Leao added a another goal in stoppage time. Manuel Akanji scored the only consolation goal for Switzerland.

Live Updates

  • 2:26 AM IST

    LIVE Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal will now face Morocco in the last 8 of the competition.

  • 2:25 AM IST

    LIVE Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME!! Portugal are in the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 2006. GOAL FEST FROM THE 2016 European Champions!! FT: Portugal 6-1 Switzerland (Ramos-3, Pepe, Guerreiro, Leao::Akanji)

  • 2:22 AM IST

    LIVE Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAL!!! Rafael Leao rubbing salt in Switzerland’s wounds!! What a strike!! Brilliant curler! It’s 6-1!! POR 6-1 SUI (90+2)

  • 2:13 AM IST

    LIVE Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Ronaldo scores!!! But it’s off-side!! The flag was up! Bad luck for him. 7 minutes to go plus added time, Portugal are still searching for more goals. POR 5-1 SUI (83rd Min)

  • 2:03 AM IST

    LIVE Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo comes on to play the last 17 minutes of regulation time plus added time. Can he add to Switzerland’s woes? POR 5-1 SUI (73rd Min)

  • 1:57 AM IST

    LIVE Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAL!! Ramos completes his hattrick and that’s the first hattrick of the tournament!! Portugal lead 5-1! POR 5-1 SUI (Ramos)

  • 1:47 AM IST

    LIVE Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAL!! Swiss get one goal back. Consolation to say the least. Akanji will claim it. POR 4-1 SUI (Akanji)

  • 1:45 AM IST

    LIVE Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOOAAL! NO STOPPING PORTUGAL TODAY!!! It’s 4-0 and the game is well and surely over now. Guerreiro with the 4th strike! POR 4-0 SUI (Guerreiro)

  • 1:40 AM IST

    LIVE Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAAL!!! Ramos has done it again!!! Portugal have a new star in the name of Goncalo Ramos! Classic Centre-Forward goal. POR 3-0 SUI (Ramos)

  • 1:35 AM IST

    LIVE Portugal vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022: We are back for the second-half!! Portugal leading 2-0. POR 2-0 SUI (45th Min)

Published Date: December 7, 2022 2:48 AM IST

Updated Date: December 7, 2022 2:48 AM IST