live

Highlights Portugal (6) vs Switzerland (1), FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Goncalo Ramos Guides POR to Quarter-Final

FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Goncalo Ramos Guides POR to Quarter-Final.

Highlights Portugal (6) vs Switzerland (1), FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Goncalo Ramos Guides POR to Quarter-Final.

AS IT HAPPENED | Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2022, Portugal vs Switzerland, Portugal vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup: With Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, the superstar striker’s replacement scored a hat trick to lead Portugal over Switzerland 6-1 and into the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday. Goncalo Ramos, a 21-year-old forward who only made his Portugal debut last month, made his first start for his country and demonstrated the kind of clinical finishing Ronaldo was once known for. Ramos scored the opening goal in the 17th minute and added others in the 51st and 67th — by which time chants of “RONALDO! RONALDO!” were swirling around the 89,000-seat Lusail Stadium. The 37-year-old Ronaldo entered as a substitute in the 72nd minute to loud cheers, though Portugal had the game wrapped up by then with defenders Pepe and Raphael Guerreiro also scoring. Rafael Leao added a another goal in stoppage time. Manuel Akanji scored the only consolation goal for Switzerland.

Load More