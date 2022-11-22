FIFA World Cup 2022: How Can Argentina Qualify For Knock-Outs After Shock 2-1 Defeat to Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia shocked everyone when they came from a goal down to beat mighty Argentina 2-1 to inflict perhaps the biggest upset of FIFA World Cup history on Tuesday.

FIFA World Cup 2022: How Can Argentina Qualify For Knock-Outs After Shock 2-1 Defeat to Saudi Arabia. (Image: Twitter)

Lusail: Saudi Arabia shocked everyone when they came from a goal down to beat mighty Argentina 2-1 to inflict perhaps the biggest upset of FIFA World Cup history here on Tuesday.

Now the big question is, how Argentina can qualify for the knock-outs stage of the competition?

As of now we have to wait for the Poland vs Mexico match that will be played later on. But La Albiceleste must win their last two matches, so that they can be assured of at least a second position in the group standings.

In today’s match, Argentina took the lead through a Lionel Messi penalty and got 2 of their goals ruled out due to offside. Al Shehri and Al Dawsari scored to quick goals in the second-half to leave La Albiceleste in complete shock. They went onto held onto the lead and secured a memorable and only their third victory in FIFA World Cup finals.

This is not the first time Argentina lost their opening game of the World Cup. Back in 1990, Diego Maradona-led La Albiceleste lost 1-0 to Cameroon and they went onto reach the final.

This is a serious eye-opener for the South Americans as their 36-match unbeaten streak has finally come to a dead end. All they need to do is to regroup, make some changes in the line-up and give their all in the last two matches of the group stage, if they want to see themselves in the final at the very stadium they lost today. Long way to go, the defending Copa America champions should think over with a cool head.