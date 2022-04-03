FIFA World Cup 2022 | New Delhi: After organising Arab Cup in 2021, Qatar is preparing to host FIFA World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to take place in November-December this year (2022). In a recent event, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that Qatar will deliver the ‘best world cup ever’. He said that Qatar is ‘more than ready’ to host one of the biggest sporting events on the earth.Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghanaians Demand Revenge as Black Stars Grouped With Luis Suarez's Uruguay
The event will kick off on November 21, 2022. According to reports, the country has included cruise ships to act as 'floating hotels' for the fans. To promote inclusivity, the Qatar Foundation (QF) and FIFA have partnered to engage young people with different abilities in the sport through its Football for Schools app.
Unlike Russia, which hosted the last World Cup, Qatar is around 1478 times smaller in area. The Qatar Metro network, according to reports, is expected to carry around 1 million visitors during the event.
How Is Qatar Preparing For FIFA World Cup 2022?
- To ease the problem of commutation, each venue has been connected with the Qatar Metro network. There is a different venue assigned to each of the 8 stadiums where the event will be held.
- To control the high temperature, the stadiums have been equipped with air-conditioning facilities. Also, the event has been moved to November when the average temperature falls to 20-22 degrees celsius, making it the first world cup to be held in Winter.
- This is also the first time when full stadiums will be air-conditioned.
- For accommodation, the country has signed deals with cruise liners to ensure the stay of 40,000 visitors.
- Apart from this, organisers of the music festival Glastonbury, have been roped in to provide tents in the desert for the comfortable stay of fans.
- The country currently has only one football stadium. To cater to the needs of the event, 7 more stadiums are being built at full pace. However, this is the first time when the matches will be held in only 8 stadiums.