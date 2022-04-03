FIFA World Cup 2022 | New Delhi: After organising Arab Cup in 2021, Qatar is preparing to host FIFA World Cup 2022, which is scheduled to take place in November-December this year (2022). In a recent event, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that Qatar will deliver the ‘best world cup ever’. He said that Qatar is ‘more than ready’ to host one of the biggest sporting events on the earth.Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghanaians Demand Revenge as Black Stars Grouped With Luis Suarez's Uruguay

The event will kick off on November 21, 2022. According to reports, the country has included cruise ships to act as 'floating hotels' for the fans. To promote inclusivity, the Qatar Foundation (QF) and FIFA have partnered to engage young people with different abilities in the sport through its Football for Schools app.

Unlike Russia, which hosted the last World Cup, Qatar is around 1478 times smaller in area. The Qatar Metro network, according to reports, is expected to carry around 1 million visitors during the event.

How Is Qatar Preparing For FIFA World Cup 2022?