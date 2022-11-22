FIFA World Cup 2022: King Salman Declares Public Holiday After Saudi Arabia Stun Argentina

Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari scored to script a stunning win for Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Arabian team that defeated Argentina. (Image: Saudi Arabia)

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has declared Wednesday a holiday for the private and government sectors after the national team’s win over Argentina, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari scored as Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in their FIFA World Cup opener.

The decisions means all the government and private sector employees as well as for students in all phases of education will be enjoying a day’s holiday.

Saudi Arabia were in backfoot early after Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead in the ninth minute. The lead could have been bigger by the end of the first 45 minutes had three goals were not ruled offside.

First it was Messi and then Lautaro Martinez also had two of his goals disallowed. However, the best was yet to come. In the 48th minute, Saudi Arabia equalised, thanks to a a brilliant strike from Saleh Al-Shehri.

Five minutes later, Saudi Arabia took the lead through Salem Al-Dawsari. Argentina had their chances in the second half but were guilty of wasting those.