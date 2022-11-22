Lionel Messi Confident of Argentina Side After Shock 2-1 Defeat to Saudi Arabia, Says We Have to Show That This Is a Real Group

'We have to go back to the start of who we are. You have to think about what's coming', Messi said after the match.

Lionel Messi Confident of Argentina Side After Shock 2-1 Defeat to Saudi Arabia, Says We Have to Show That This Is a Real Group. (Image: Twitter)

Lusail: Saudi Arabia shocked everyone when they came from a goal down to beat mighty Argentina 2-1 to inflict perhaps the biggest upset of FIFA World Cup history here on Tuesday.

In today’s match, Argentina took the lead through a Lionel Messi penalty and got 2 of their goals ruled out due to offside. Al Shehri and Al Dawsari scored to quick goals in the second-half to leave La Albiceleste in complete shock. They went onto held onto the lead and secured a memorable and only their third victory in FIFA World Cup finals.

‘We knew that Saudi Arabia is a team with good players, that they move the ball well and that they push the line a lot. We worked on it, but we accelerated a bit’, he told.

The PSG man asserted that there are no excuses but has promised that they will be more united than ever and it’s time for them to show that they are a real group.

“There are no excuses. We are going to be more united than ever. This group is strong and they have shown it. It is a situation that we did not have to go through in a long time. Now we have to show that this is a real group” he added.

“It’s a very hard blow for everyone, we didn’t expect to start this way. Things happen for a reason. We have to prepare what’s coming, we have to win or win and it depends on us”, Messi further added.

Argentina play Mexico in their second group game on 27th November, Sunday (IST) at Lusail Stadium.