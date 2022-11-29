Lionel Messi Turns Chef After Argentina’s Emphatic Victory Over Mexico, Cooks Beef Barbecue For Teammates

Its has been heard before that the PSG man loves barbecue beef ribs and as per latest report, it looks like the Little Magician might have cooked up his favourite dish for his beloved mates.

Lionel Messi Turns Chef After Argentina's Emphatic Victory Over Mexico, Cooks Beef Barbecue For Teammates. (Image: Twitter)

Doha: We all know Lionel Messi can cook up the best of goals and the best of assists while dominating at a football pitch but little did we know that he can also cook up some of the mouth-watering dishes and that is what he exactly did after Argentina’s emphatic 2-0 victory over Mexico on Saturday in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Argentina had to avoid a defeat to keep themselves alive in the competition after the shock defeat on the hands of Asian giants Saudi Arabia. Skipper Messi inspired his nation to a 2-0 victory over a tricky Mexico side at the Lusail Stadium to keep his team in contention for the Round of 16 stage. Next day after the much needed victory, in order to keep his mates in the best of mood, cooked beef barbecue for everyone at their base camp in University of Doha as per a report by Anandabazar Patrika.

Well this is not he first time we are seeing Messi putting on the shoes of a chef. Back in 2014 in a Instagram post, he posted pictures of himself cooking with the caption, “Lost a bet… And I had to cook!”

Argentina play their final match against Poland at Stadium 974 on Wednesday and the equation still remains the same for the 2-time World Champions- avoid defeat. If they win, they will top the group and if they manage a draw, then the Mexico vs Saudi Arabia match need to end in a draw or go in favour of the North Americans (not mare than a 3-0 victory).