live

LIVE Argentina (1) vs Croatia (0), FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: Messi Gives 1-0 Lead

FIFA World Cup 2022, Semi-Final: Messi Gives 1-0 Lead. Messi appears to have taken it on himself to lead his country to its third World Cup triumph and a first since 1986.

Updated: December 14, 2022 1:05 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Croatia, Argentina vs Croatia Live, Argentina vs Croatia Score, Argentina vs Croatia News, FIFA World Cup Live, FIFA World Cup Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Schedule, FIFA World Cup Updates, Argentina vs Croatia Latest News, Argentina vs Croatia Latest Updates, Argentina vs Croatia Latest Pics, Argentina vs Croatia Football, Argentina vs Croatia Football Match, Argentina vs Croatia Football News, Argentina vs Croatia Football Live, Argentina vs Croatia Football When and Where to Watch, Argentina vs Croatia Football When to Watch, Argentina vs Croatia Venue, Argentina vs Croatia Timings, Argentina vs Croatia Football News, Argentina vs Croatia Football Updates, Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup, Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup, Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup Updates, Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup Live Streaming, Lionel Messi, Angel di Maria, Enzo Fernandez, Rodrigo de Paul, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Marcelo Brozovic, Josko Gvardiol, ARG vs CRO
LIVE Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: Vatreni Stand in Way of La Albiceleste's Progress.

LIVE Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Croatia, Argentina vs Croatia Live Streaming: Croatia has already ended Neymar’s World Cup dream. Now it hopes to do the same to Lionel Messi. Croatia, runner-up in 2018, is the next obstacle for Argentina to overcome on Tuesday in the semifinals as Messi aims to win the one major trophy that has eluded him. But Croatia, which lost to France in the final in Russia, is on its own mission to go one step further this time around. Messi has been in inspired form during Argentina’s run to the semifinals, scoring four goals in five games. His assist for Nahuel Molina against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals was a moment of magic from the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. Messi appears to have taken it on himself to lead his country to its third World Cup triumph and a first since 1986. Argentina last reached the final in 2014 — losing 1-0 to Germany at the Maracana Stadium in Brazil. That was as close as Messi has come to lifting soccer’s biggest trophy and he is just one game away from having another shot at it.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 1:04 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAAL!!!! Messi score from the spot!!! Argentina have the lead!!! ARG 1-0 CRO (Messi) (34th Min)

  • 1:03 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: PENALTY FOR ARGENTINA!!! CHANCE FOR MESSI TO GIVE ARG A 1-0 LEAD!!

  • 12:55 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: Long-range shot from Argentina and it almost put Livakovic in trouble as he draws a routine save. La Albiceleste on the move. ARG 0-0 CRO (26th Min)

  • 12:53 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: Brilliant move from Messi and Argentina almost laying it through for a potential goal. Croatia were very cautious to recover. ARG 0-0 CRO (23rd Min)

  • 12:51 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia are dominating play with the possession game. Argentina chasing shadows but whenever they get the ball, they are not creating any potential move. ARG 0-0 CRO (20th Min)

  • 12:45 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia are playing really well and are making the Argentines work for every ball. Argentina need to buckle up. ARG 0-0 CRO (16th Min)

  • 12:40 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia are getting the ball among themselves. They are desperately looking for spaces but Argentina have it covered well. ARG 0-0 CRO (10th Min)

  • 12:36 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina dominating play in the opening minutes, looking for chances to generate an opening. ARG 0-0 CRO (6th Min)

  • 12:33 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: Good ball from the overlapping Molina from the right but no one was there to meet it. ARG 0-0 CRO (2nd Min)

  • 12:30 AM IST

    LIVE ARG v CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: KICK-OFF!!! Croatia get us underway at Lusail!!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 14, 2022 1:05 AM IST

Updated Date: December 14, 2022 1:05 AM IST