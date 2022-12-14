live

Argentina (3) vs Croatia (0), FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: ARG Reach FINAL, Beat CRO 3-0

FIFA World Cup 2022, Semi-Final: ARG Reach FINAL, Beat CRO 3-0. Messi appears to have taken it on himself to lead his country to its third World Cup triumph and a first since 1986.

Updated: December 14, 2022 2:27 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: Vatreni Stand in Way of La Albiceleste's Progress.

LIVE Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Croatia, Argentina vs Croatia Live Streaming: Croatia has already ended Neymar’s World Cup dream. Now it hopes to do the same to Lionel Messi. Croatia, runner-up in 2018, is the next obstacle for Argentina to overcome on Tuesday in the semifinals as Messi aims to win the one major trophy that has eluded him. But Croatia, which lost to France in the final in Russia, is on its own mission to go one step further this time around. Messi has been in inspired form during Argentina’s run to the semifinals, scoring four goals in five games. His assist for Nahuel Molina against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals was a moment of magic from the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. Messi appears to have taken it on himself to lead his country to its third World Cup triumph and a first since 1986. Argentina last reached the final in 2014 — losing 1-0 to Germany at the Maracana Stadium in Brazil. That was as close as Messi has come to lifting soccer’s biggest trophy and he is just one game away from having another shot at it.

Live Updates

  • 2:32 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: THAT’S IT!! FULL-TIME!! Argentina Beat Croatia 3-0 to reach their 6th ever final. They will now either face France or Morocco in the final.

  • 2:20 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 minutes has been added on for stoppages!!

  • 2:10 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: This is the first time Argentina scored 3 goals in their 2022 World Cup campaign. Croatia are still giving their best but the score-line is too much now for a comeback. ARG 3-0 CRO (81st Min)

  • 2:00 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: GOAAAL!!!! Messi with the assist!!!! What a solo run by the great man!! He is still mesmerising at the age of 35!!! Alvarez with a simple tap-in!!! ARG 2-0 CRO (Alvarez) (69th Min)

  • 1:57 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: 66 minutes in the clock, Argentina still leading 2-0. Croatia are giving all their best to create an opening but La Albiceleste are ever cautious. ARG 2-0 CRO (66th Min)

  • 1:48 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: GREAT MOVE BY MESSI AND LIVAKOVIC WITH A WONDERFUL SAVE!! ARG 2-0 CRO (59th Min)

  • 1:41 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: Croatia are trying to create an opening with their passing game but Argentina ever cautious looking for another opportunity to attack. ARG 2-0 CRO (52nd Min)

  • 1:35 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: Second-half underway!! Argentina get us rolling!! ARG 2-0 CRO

  • 1:20 AM IST

    LIVE ARG vs CRO, FIFA World Cup 2022: HALF-TIME!! Argentina lead at the break riding on Messi and Alvarez’s strike. HT: ARG 2-0 CRO (Messi, Alvarez)

Published Date: December 14, 2022 2:27 AM IST

Updated Date: December 14, 2022 2:27 AM IST