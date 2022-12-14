live

LIVE Argentina (3) vs Croatia (0), FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: ARG Reach FINAL, Beat CRO 3-0

FIFA World Cup 2022, Semi-Final: ARG Reach FINAL, Beat CRO 3-0. Messi appears to have taken it on himself to lead his country to its third World Cup triumph and a first since 1986.

LIVE Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: Vatreni Stand in Way of La Albiceleste's Progress.

LIVE Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina vs Croatia, Argentina vs Croatia Live Streaming: Croatia has already ended Neymar’s World Cup dream. Now it hopes to do the same to Lionel Messi. Croatia, runner-up in 2018, is the next obstacle for Argentina to overcome on Tuesday in the semifinals as Messi aims to win the one major trophy that has eluded him. But Croatia, which lost to France in the final in Russia, is on its own mission to go one step further this time around. Messi has been in inspired form during Argentina’s run to the semifinals, scoring four goals in five games. His assist for Nahuel Molina against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals was a moment of magic from the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner. Messi appears to have taken it on himself to lead his country to its third World Cup triumph and a first since 1986. Argentina last reached the final in 2014 — losing 1-0 to Germany at the Maracana Stadium in Brazil. That was as close as Messi has come to lifting soccer’s biggest trophy and he is just one game away from having another shot at it.

Load More