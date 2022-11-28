FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE Streaming, Portugal vs Uruguay, Group H: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Qatar: Portugal showed their attacking qualities as Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix and Rafael Leao fired the European side to a 3-2 win over Ghana in their opener. Fernando Santos’ men are likely to find scoring more difficult against an Uruguay defense that is anchored by experienced pair Diego Godin and Jose Maria Gimenez.

Even so, fans should be salivating at the prospect of seeing Ronaldo, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani — three of the great forwards of the past decade – lining up in the same match.

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Portugal vs Uruguay H Match ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal vs Uruguay will be played on Tuesday (November 29) from 12:30 AM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between

Portugal vs Uruguay going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal vs Uruguay will be played at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal vs Uruguay on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal vs Uruguay will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal vs Uruguay in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Portugal vs Uruguay will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.

Probable Playing XI:

Portugal: Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Bernardo, Neves, Carvalho; Fernandes, Ronaldo, Felix

Uruguay: Pochet; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Valverde, Bentancur, Vecino; Pellistri, Suarez, Nunez