Louis Vuitton Shares Picture of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Chess Together, PIC GOES VIRAL

Both Messi and Ronaldo have shared it on their social media accounts as football fanatics are going gaga over the viral picture.

Published: November 19, 2022 11:43 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup fixtures, FIFA World Cup schedule, Lionel Messi, Lionel Messi World Cup, Lionel Messi Argentina, Lionel Messi PSG, Lionel Messi news, Lionel Messi net worth, Lionel Messi age, Lionel Messi wife, Lionel Messi stats, Lionel Messi height, Lionel Messi full name, Lionel Messi height in feet, Lionel Messi ballon d'or, Cristiano Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo news, Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo net worth, Cristiano Ronaldo wife, Cristiano Ronaldo goals, Cristiano Ronaldo age, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Cristiano Ronaldo birthday, Cristiano Ronaldo instagram, Cristiano Ronaldo height, Cristiano Ronaldo transfer news, Cristiano Ronaldo wallpaper, FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup schedule, FIFA World Cup fixtures, FIFA World Cup Groups, FIFA World Cup timings, FIFA World Cup timings IST, FIFA World Cup TV Telecast in India, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, FIFA World Cup 2022 fixtures, FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups, FIFA World Cup 2022 timings, FIFA World Cup 2022 timings IST, FIFA World Cup TV Telecast in India, FIFA World Cup date, FIFA World Cup 2022 date, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualified Teams, FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw Where and Where to Watch, argentina football team, argentina football team schedule, argentina football team news, argentina football team matches, argentina football team roster, argentina football team all players name, argentina national football team records and statistics, argentina national football team fixtures and results, portugal football team, portugal football team schedule, portugal football team fixtures, portugal football team matches, portugal football team captain, portugal football team games, portugal football team roster, portugal football team players, portugal football team achievements
'Victory is a State of Mind. @Cristiano and #LionelMessi captured by @annieleibovitz for @LouisVuitton. In addition to a long tradition of crafting trunks for the world’s most coveted sporting trophies, the Maison celebrates two of the most talented football players today', the fashion company wrote. (Image: Twitter/Louis Vuitton)

New Delhi: We are just few hours away from the opening Group A game between host Qatar and Ecuador as the biggest sporting extravaganza- the FIFA World Cup hits planet earth on Super Sunday. Ahead of the showpiece event, French luxury fashion house and company- Louis Vuitton have shared a picture of two of the greatest players in the history of the game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo sharing the same frame and enjoying a game of chess. The picture has become an instant hit on social media and has immediately gone viral.

Also Read:


Both Messi and Ronaldo have shared it on their social media accounts as football fanatics are going gaga over the viral picture.

‘Victory is a State of Mind. @Cristiano and #LionelMessi captured by @annieleibovitz for @LouisVuitton. In addition to a long tradition of crafting trunks for the world’s most coveted sporting trophies, the Maison celebrates two of the most talented football players today’, the fashion company wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Argentina play their first Group C game on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia, while Portugal open their campaign against Ghana on Thursday.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 19, 2022 11:43 PM IST