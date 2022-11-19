Louis Vuitton Shares Picture of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Chess Together, PIC GOES VIRAL

'Victory is a State of Mind. @Cristiano and #LionelMessi captured by @annieleibovitz for @LouisVuitton. In addition to a long tradition of crafting trunks for the world’s most coveted sporting trophies, the Maison celebrates two of the most talented football players today', the fashion company wrote. (Image: Twitter/Louis Vuitton)

New Delhi: We are just few hours away from the opening Group A game between host Qatar and Ecuador as the biggest sporting extravaganza- the FIFA World Cup hits planet earth on Super Sunday. Ahead of the showpiece event, French luxury fashion house and company- Louis Vuitton have shared a picture of two of the greatest players in the history of the game, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo sharing the same frame and enjoying a game of chess. The picture has become an instant hit on social media and has immediately gone viral.

Victory is a State of Mind. @Cristiano and #LionelMessi captured by @annieleibovitz for @LouisVuitton. In addition to a long tradition of crafting trunks for the world’s most coveted sporting trophies, the Maison celebrates two of the most talented football players today. pic.twitter.com/AU9kPyI2wL — Louis Vuitton (@LouisVuitton) November 19, 2022

Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks photographed by @annieleibovitz for @LouisVuitton pic.twitter.com/0TsieZP40P — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 19, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Argentina play their first Group C game on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia, while Portugal open their campaign against Ghana on Thursday.