FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Spoil Party For Belgium, Beat European Giants 2-0

Morocco, who are the 22nd-ranked side in the world, defeated second-ranked Belgium in their Group F encounter in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Spoil Party For Belgium, Beat European Giants 2-0 (Image: Twitter/@brfootball)

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco, who are the 22nd-ranked side in the world, defeated second-ranked Belgium in their Group F encounter in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Morocco are now on top of the Group F points table with four points. Meanwhile, Belgium are second with three points. Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal scored for Morocco in the match.

In the FIFA World Cup 2022, fans are getting to see exciting matches every day. Morocco beating Belgium 2-0 is the third major upset in the FIFA World Cup 2022. Earlier, Saudi Arabia had defeated Argentina. At the same time, Japan defeated Germany in this World Cup. Moroccan players showed a very good game and did not give any chance to Belgium to score.