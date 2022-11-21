FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands’ Memphis Depay Ruled Out of Senegal Match Due to Hamstring Injury

Earlier after arriving in Qatar, Depay did some training and revealed it to the reporters that he is hopeful of playing full 90 minutes.

“It will be a blow for us just like Sadio Mane missing for Senegal is a blow for them,” said Van Gaal. Depay had struggled with a hamstring injury for the past two months but declared himself fit for the World Cup''- van Gaal. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star striker Memphis Depay has been ruled out of Netherlands’ Group A fixture against Senegal, which is scheduled to take place today at the Al Thumama stadium.

“It will be a blow for us just like Sadio Mane missing for Senegal is a blow for them,” said van Gaal. Depay had struggled with a hamstring injury for the past two months but declared himself fit for the World Cup”, the former Manchester United manager confirmed at the pre-match conference.

Earlier after arriving in Qatar, Depay did some training and revealed it to the reporters that he is hopeful of playing full 90 minutes.

“Training has gone very well. I could do everything I do in a match, only then of course you go full for 90 minutes, over longer distances,” Depay told.

In the tournament opener in Group A, Ecuador defeated host Qatar by 2-0, thanks to a brace from Enner Valencia.