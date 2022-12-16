Top Recommended Stories
FIFA World Cup 2022: Poland’s Szymon Marciniak To Referee Final Between Argentina And France
The 41-year-old has extensive UEFA Champions League experience and was in the middle for Liverpool's first-leg semi-final victory over Villarreal last season.
Doha: Polish referee Szymon Marciniak will make history as the first man from his country to take charge of a FIFA World Cup final when France meet Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Sunday.
Also Read:
- Sergio Aguero Joins Argentina Training Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2022 Final Vs France | Watch Video
- Highlights France (2) vs Morocco (0), FIFA World Cup 2022 Score, Semi-Final: Les Blues Reach FINAL, Beat Atlas Lions 2-0
- FIFA World Cup 2022: Kenyan Security Guard Dies After Unfortunate Fall at Lusail Stadium
Marciniak, who oversaw France’s group-stage victory over Denmark and Argentina’s Round of 16 defeat of Australia, will be assisted by compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz for the hotly-anticipated contest.
The 41-year-old has extensive UEFA Champions League experience and was in the middle for Liverpool’s first-leg semi-final victory over Villarreal last season. Marciniak additionally refereed three matches at the 2016 UEFA EURO.
Meanwhile, Abdulrahman Al Jassim of Qatar will officiate the play-off for third place between Morocco and Croatia at Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.
The 35-year-old was referee for USA and Wales’ 1-1 group stage draw on the tournament’s second day. He oversaw the FIFA Club World Cup final between Liverpool and Flamengo in December 2019.
Al Jassim will have fellow Qataris Taleb Al Marri and Saoud Ahmed Almaqaleh as assistant referees for this weekend’s fixture.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.