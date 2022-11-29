FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Loses On World Cup Field, Makes Gains On Global Stage

Qatar became the first host nation in World Cup history to lose the opening match, and then only the second host to be eliminated from the group stage.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Loses On World Cup Field, Makes Gains On Global Stage

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The gilded stadiums are among the most spectacular in the world. The seafront is sparkling and the skyscrapers are draped with larger-than-life banners featuring the stars of the World Cup.

Fans crowd around big screens throughout the city to watch soccer along the waterfront in Doha, or at the upscale Pearl Marina. Streets are canopied by the national flags of the 32 teams playing in this year’s World Cup, and restaurants are packed. So is the fan zone, where Colombian singer Maluma performed on the eve of the opening game.

The only thing missing is a winning team.

Qatar became the first host nation in World Cup history to lose the opening match, and then only the second host to be eliminated from the group stage. South Africa in 2010 was the first to be eliminated in group stage but still had a chance to advance in its third and final group match.

Not Qatar. This time the host was eliminated after just two games — a 2-0 loss to Ecuador in the World Cup opener, then a 3-1 loss to Senegal — to make Tuesday’s match against the Netherlands meaningless for the Qataris.

A total flop?

Qatar coach Felix Sanchez says absolutely not.

“I think these players have achieved a great deal over the last years. Now we need to be aware that to compete at this level, we are still lagging behind,” Sanchez said the day before Qatar’s final match. “I think if we work at this on a daily basis, gradually we will be closer to this level.