FIFA World Cup 2022- Qatar vs Ecuador, Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Al Khor: As Qatar make their FIFA World Cup debut on Sunday, coach Felix Sanchez is upbeat about his men taking on Ecuador in the first match at the Al Bayt Stadium outside Doha. The match venue seems metaphorical as Al Bayt, an Arabic word that translates to home, may give the Asian champions a home advantage over the South American side ranked 44th in the world. A sparkling opening ceremony inside the Bedouin-tent inspired Al Bayt Stadium will invite the world to come together in Qatar as the FIFA World Cup kicks off for the first time in the Middle East and Arab world, the world soccer body said in a statement on Saturday. The 30-minute show will be full of surprises, with the main act featuring a performance of Dreamers — another hit single on the FIFA World Cup Official Soundtrack — by celebrated South Korean pop star Jung Kook of BTS and Qatari singer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

What are the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Opening Ceremony and Qatar vs Ecuador Group A Match ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador will be played on Sunday (November 20) from 9:30 PM (IST) onwards and the opening ceremony will be start from 8:10 PM onwards at Al Bayt Stadium.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match Qatar and Ecuador will be played at Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador and Opening Ceremony on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador and also the opening ceremony will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador and Opening Ceremony in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Qatar and Ecuador and also the opening ceremony will be live streamed on Voot and on Jio Cinema for free.