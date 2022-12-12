FIFA World Cup 2022: Referee Mateu Lahoz Red-Carded After Argentina Vs Netherlands Clash

The Spanish referee was in spotlight after he booked 15 players during the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal between Argentina and Netherlands.

Lionel Messi speaks to the referee Mateu Lahoz during the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinal.

Doha: Referee Mateu Lahoz, who was under spotlight for dishing out 12 yellow cards during the Argentina vs Netherlands quarterfinal, has been sent home from Qatar and will no longer take part in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, according to reports.

The Spaniard was heavily criticized by the players including Argentina’s Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez and fans. The 45-year-old gave marching orders to Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries despite the game already finished.

Another notable decision from the Lahoz was Netherlands goal-scorer Wout Weghorst being booked even before he took to the pitch. Even players of both sides had a fight during the encounter.

Messi lashed out on Lahoz after the game stating that FIFA must review before selecting officials for big matches such a a World Cup quarterfinal. “I don’t want to talk about the referee because you can’t be honest,” Messi said after the game.

“If you talk they sanction you, FIFA must think about it, they can’t put a referee like that for these instances, they can’t put a referee who isn’t up to the task. But we were scared before the game because we knew what was coming (with Mateu Lahoz).

“They cannot put a referee like that on this game when he is not up to the level,” added the PSG star. Argentina goalkeeper Martinez also slammed Lahoz. “He gave 10 minutes (stoppage time) for no reason. He was giving free-kicks outside the box for them, like two, three times.

“He just wanted them to score, that’s basically it. So, hopefully we don’t have that ref anymore. He’s useless,” said Martinez. With quarterfinals done and dusted, only four matches are left in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Argentina will play Croatia and Morocco face France in two semifinals. The third-place match and the final matches are on December 17 and 18 respectively.