FIFA World Cup 2022: Saudi Arabia Coach Hervé Renard Sorry To Disappoint Mother

“She won’t be happy with me this evening,” Renard said. “I’m sure she’s really sad. But I will tell her, you always repeat to me, ‘Never give up.

Qatar: Sorry, mom.

Saudi Arabia coach Hervé Renard felt he disappointed his mother when Poland beat his team at the World Cup on Saturday.

The French coach said before the match that it was going to be very special for her because her parents were Polish, “but she will wear her Saudi national shirt. Don’t worry.”

It’s the first World Cup that Renard’s mother has attended and she was at Lusail Stadium to see one of the biggest upsets when his team defeated Argentina 2-1 in its opening match.

“I think every week she’s watching maybe two, three games,” Renard said. “She loves football, so of course, she was very happy.”

There was no repeat upset Saturday as Robert Lewandowski scored one goal and set up another in Poland’s 2-0 win.

“She won’t be happy with me this evening,” Renard said. “I’m sure she’s really sad. But I will tell her, you always repeat to me, ‘Never give up. Always work hard and the chance will come back.’”

Qualifying for the second round is still possible for Saudi Arabia after its loss to Poland.

“Like I said before, we are still alive,” Renard said.

The 54-year-old Renard was already well liked for his success with the Saudi Arabia team since taking over in 2019 and his popularity has grown even more since the win over Argentina.