The FIFA World Cup 2022 is quickly approaching. Had the tournament been scheduled as it usually is, the World Cup would be on right now. However, with FIFA's decision to situate the World Cup in Qatar, the timing changed to the winter to suit the players better and prevent them from having to play in dangerously high temperatures. This will lead to matches being played in November and December. According to Stats Perform's AI model, France are the favorites with a 17.93% of winning and retaining their crown, closely followed by Brazil wish a 15.73% chance of winning. On the other end of the spectrum, Cameroon, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica have been given a 0.00% chance of winning the tournament.

Here are the fixtures and schedule for the group stage along with the rankings of the teams. Times are all given in IST.

Date Time (IST) Group Name Match Day Match FIFA Rankings (as of 21st June 2022) 21st November 2022 3:30 PM A 1 Senegal vs Netherlands 20th vs 10th 21st November 2022 6:30 PM B 1 England vs Iran 5th vs 21st 21st November 2022 9:30 PM A 1 Qatar vs Ecuador 51st vs 46th 22nd November 2022 12:30 AM B 1 USA vs Wales 15th vs 18th 22nd November 2022 3:30 PM C 1 Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 4th vs 49th 22nd November 2022 6:30 PM D 1 Denmark vs Tunisia 11th vs 35th 22nd November 2022 9:30 PM C 1 Mexico vs Poland 9th vs 26th 23rd November 2022 12:30 AM D 1 France vs Australia 3rd vs 42nd 23rd November 2022 3:30 PM F 1 Morocco vs Croatia 24th vs 16th 23rd November 2022 6:30 PM E 1 Germany vs Japan 12th vs 23rd 23rd November 2022 9:30 PM E 1 Spain vs Costa Rica 7th vs 31st 24th November 2022 12:30 AM F 1 Belgium vs Canada 2nd vs 38th 24th November 2022 3:30 PM G 1 Switzerland vs Cameroon 14th vs 37th 24th November 2022 6:30 PM H 1 Uruguay vs South Korea 13th vs 29th 24th November 2022 9:30 PM H 1 Portugal vs Ghana 8th vs 60th 25th November 2022 12:30 AM G 1 Brazil vs Serbia 1st vs 25th 25th November 2022 3:30 PM B 2 Wales vs Iran 18th vs 21st 25th November 2022 6:30 PM A 2 Qatar vs Senegal 10th vs 46th 25th November 2022 9:30 PM A 2 Netherlands vs Ecuador 26th November 2022 12:30 AM B 2 England vs USA 5th vs 15th 26th November 2022 3:30 PM D 2 Tunisia vs Australia 35th vs 42nd 26th November 2022 6:30 PM C 2 Poland vs Saudi Arabia 26th vs 49th 26th November 2022 9:30 PM D 2 France vs Denmark 3rd vs 11th 27th November 2022 12:30 AM C 2 Argentina vs Mexico 4th vs 9th 27th November 2022 3:30 PM E 2 Japan vs Costa Rica 23rd vs 31st 27th November 2022 6:30 PM F 2 Belgium vs Morocco 2nd vs 24th 27th November 2022 9:30 PM F 2 Croatia vs Canada 16th vs 38th 28th November 2022 12:30 AM E 2 Spain vs Germany 7th vs 12th 28th November 2022 3:30 PM C 2 Cameroon vs Serbia 37th vs 25th 28th November 2022 6:30 PM H 2 South Korea vs Ghana 29th vs 60th 28th November 2022 9:30 PM G 2 Brazil vs Switzerland 1st vs 14th 29th November 2022 12:30 AM H 2 Portugal vs Uruguay 8th vs 13th 29th November 2022 8:30 PM A 3 Ecuador vs Senegal 46th vs 20th 29th November 2022 8:30 PM A 3 Netherlands vs Qatar 10th vs 51st 30th November 2022 12:30 AM B 3 Iran vs USA 21st vs 15th 30th November 2022 12:30 AM B 3 Wales vs England 18th vs 5th 30th November 2022 8:30 PM D 3 Tunisia vs France 35th vs 3rd 30th November 2022 8:30 PM D 3 Australia vs Denmark 42nd vs 11th 1st December 2022 12:30 AM C 3 Poland vs Argentina 26th vs 4th 1st December 2022 12:30 AM C 3 Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 49th vs 9th 1st December 2022 8:30 PM F 3 Croatia vs Belgium 16th vs 2nd 1st December 2022 8:30 PM F 3 Canada vs Morocco 38th vs 24th 2nd December 2022 12:30 AM E 3 Japan vs Spain 23rd vs 7th 2nd December 2022 12:30 AM E 3 Costa Rica vs Germany 31st vs 12th 2nd December 2022 8:30 PM H 3 South Korea vs Portugal 29th vs 8th 2nd December 2022 8:30 PM H 3 Ghana vs Uruguay 60th vs 13th 3rd December 2022 12:30 AM G 3 Serbia vs Switzerland 25th vs 14th 3rd December 2022 12:30 AM G 3 Cameroon vs Brazil 37th vs 1st

