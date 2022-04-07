New Delhi: Just 7 months remain for the biggest sporting event on planet earth as football fanatics gear up for the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar starting from November, 2022. On 1st April, the official draws were held and 29 teams were pitted in 8 groups for the 32-team tournament. The other 3 teams will be decided on June as per the continental/inter-continental play-offs. Viacom18 secured FIFA World Cup broadcasting rights for a value of Rs 450 crore. The broadcaster also picked up the very first major broadcasting rights in the Indian sub-continent region after Sony, Star who are the other competitors. Let’s take a look at the groups and the matches in IST timings.Also Read - FIFA World Cup 2022: Meet La'eeb, Official Mascot For Qatar World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

Groups A: Qatar (H), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

Group B: England, Iran, USA, UEFA Path A Winners.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

Group D: France, AFC-CONMEBOL Winners, Denmark, Tunisia.

Group E: Spain, CONCACAF-OFC Winners, Germany, Japan.

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.

Group Stage Matches in IST Timings

November 21: Senegal vs Netherlands 3:30 PM; Al Thumama Stadium, Doha.

November 21: England vs Iran 6:30 PM; Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan.

November 21: Qatar vs Ecuador 9:30 PM; Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr.

November 22: USA vs European Play-off winner 12:30 AM; Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.

November 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia 3:30 PM; Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.

November 22: Denmark vs Tunisia 6:30 PM; Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.

November 22: Mexico vs Poland 9:30 PM; Stadium 974, Doha.

November 23: France vs Intercontinental play-off 1 winner 12:30 AM; Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah.

November 23: Morocco vs Croatia 3:30 PM; Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr.

November 23: Germany vs Japan 6:30 PM; Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan.

November 23: Spain vs Intercontinental play-off 2 winner 9:30 PM; Al Thumama Stadium, Doha.

November 24: Belgium vs Canada 12:30 AM; Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.

November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon 3:30 PM; Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah.

November 24: Uruguay vs South Korea 6:30 PM; Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.

November 24: Portugal vs Ghana 9:30 PM; Stadium 974, Doha.

November 25: Brazil vs Serbia 12:30 AM; Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.

November 25: European Play-off winner vs Iran 3:30 PM; Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.

November 25: Qatar vs Senegal 6:30 PM; Al Thumama Stadium, Doha.

November 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador 9:30 PM; Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan.

November 26: England vs USA 12:30 AM; Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr.

November 26: Tunisia vs Intercontinental play-off 1 winner 3:30 PM; Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah.

November 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia 6:30 PM; Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.

November 26: France vs Denmark 9:30 PM; Stadium 974, Doha.

November 27: Argentina vs Mexico 12:30 AM; Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.

November 27: Japan vs Intercontinental play-off 2 winner 3:30 PM; Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.

November 27: Belgium vs Morocco 6:30 PM; Al Thumama Stadium, Doha.

November 27: Croatia vs Canada 9:30 PM; Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan.

November 28: Spain vs Germany 12:30 AM; Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr.

November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia 3:30 PM; Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah.

November 28: South Korea vs Ghana 6:30 PM; Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.

November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland 9:30 PM; Stadium 974, Doha.

November 29: Portugal vs Uruguay 12:30 AM; Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.

November 29: Netherlands vs Qatar 8:30 PM; Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr.

November 29: Ecuador vs Senegal 8:30 PM; Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan.

November 30: European Play-off winner vs England 12:30 AM; Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.

November 30: Iran vs USA 12:30 AM; Al Thumama Stadium, Doha.

November 30: Tunisia vs France 8:30 PM; Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.

November 30: Intercontinental play-off 1 winner vs Denmark 8:30 PM; Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah.

December 1: Poland vs Argentina 12:30 AM; Stadium 974, Doha.

December 1: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico 12:30 AM; Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.

December 1: Croatia vs Belgium 8:30 PM; Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.

December 1: Canada vs Morocco 8:30 PM; Al Thumama Stadium, Doha.

December 2: Japan vs Spain 12:30 AM; Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan.

December 2: Intercontinental play-off 2 winner vs Germany 12:30 AM; Al Bayt Stadium, Al Kohr.

December 2: South Korea vs Portugal 8:30 PM; Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.

December 2: Ghana vs Uruguay 8:30 PM; Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah.

December 3: Cameroon vs Brazil 12:30 AM; Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.

December 3: Serbia vs Switzerland 12:30 AM; Stadium 974, Doha.

Knock-out Stage Matches in IST Timings

December 3: 8:30 PM Round of 16 – 1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group; B Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan.

December 3: 10:30 PM Round of 16 – 2: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group; D Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan.

December 4: 8:30 PM Round of 16 – 3: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C; Al Thumama Stadium, Doha.

December 4: 10:30 PM Round of 16 – 4: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A; Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

December 5: 8:30 PM Round of 16 – 5: Winners Group E vs Runners-up Group F; Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah.

December 5: 10:30 PM Round of 16 – 6: Winners Group G vs Runners-up Group H; Stadium 974, Doha.

December 6: 8:30 PM Round of 16 – 7: Winners Group F vs Runners-up Group E; Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.

December 6: 10:30 PM Round of 16 – 8: Winners Group H vs Runners-up Group G; Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.

December 9: 8:30 PM Quarter-final 1: Winners Round of 16 – 5 vs Winners Round of 16 – 6; Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan.

December 9: 10:30 PM Quarter-final 2: Winners Round of 16 – 1 vs Winners of Round of 16 -2; Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.

December 10: 8:30 PM Quarter-final 3: Winners Round of 16 – 7 vs Winners Round of 16 – 8; Al Thumama Stadium, Doha.

December 10: 10:30 PM Quarter-final 4: Winners Round of 16 – 3 vs Winners Round of 16 – 4; Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

December 13: 10:30 PM Semi-final 1: Winners Quarterfinal 2 vs Winners Quarterfinal 1; Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.

December 14: 10:30 PM Semi-final 2: Winners Quarterfinal 4 vs Winners Quarterfinal 3; Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.

December 14: 8:30 PM Third place play-off: Losers Semifinal 1 vs Losers Semifinal 2; Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan.

December 18: 8:30 PM Final: Winners Semifinal 1 vs Winners Semifinal 2; Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail.