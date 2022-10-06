New Delhi: Just 35 days remain for the biggest sporting event on planet earth as football fanatics gear up for the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar starting from November, 2022. On 1st April, the official draws were held and 29 teams were pitted in 8 groups for the 32-team tournament. The other 3 teams in Wales, Australia and Costa Rica make the cut via continental/inter-continental play-offs held on June. Viacom18 secured FIFA World Cup broadcasting rights in India for a value of Rs 450 crore. The broadcaster also picked up the very first major broadcasting rights in the Indian sub-continent region after Sony, Star who were the other competitors.Also Read - Denmark Football Team's 2022 FIFA World Cup Jerseys Protest Against Host Qatar's Human Rights Violation of Migrant Workers

Sports 18 will be telecasting all the matches in the regular and HD Channels, whereas Jio Cinema will live stream the matches for free in India- Viacom 18 Sports announced on Thursday. Also Read - Qatar Changes National Emblem, Unveils New World Cup Jersey

“Viacom18 Sports’ multi-platform presentation of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be immersive, personalised and offer viewers exclusive experiences on JioCinema. We want consumers to have easy access to world-class production across digital and linear platforms (on Sports 18) to match the event’s stature.” Also Read - Ecuador Set To Keep Place At 2022 FIFA WC After Player Byron Castillo Deemed Eligible

“Our efforts are towards reshaping fan experience and building one of the most-loved media platforms in India,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

The match time slots for the World Cup are mostly at 6:30 PM, 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM (IST).

FIFA World Cup 2022 Groups

Groups A: Qatar (H), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands.

Group B: England, Iran, USA, Wales.

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland.

Group D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan.

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia.

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon.

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea.