Stadium 974- A Stadium Which Can Move

New Delhi: We have heard of houses that can be transported, but have you ever wondered about a stadium that can be transported to another nation to host a game? Yes, you are reading it right. Stadium 974 is the first and only stadium in the history of football that can be molded and transported. It has been a centre of interest since the start of the FIFA World Cup in 2022. Currently based at the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium in Doha, Qatar, the 974-seat stadium was designed by Fenwick Iribarren Architects. At first, the name of the stadium was announced as Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, but during a launch on November 20, 2021, it was officially renamed Stadium 974.

Why 974?

The first question that might come into your mind after reading a name like 974 is, “Why 974?” The reason behind this is the number of containers that are used to build the stadium. This stadium was built with 974 recycled containers, and 974 is also the international dialling code of FIFA World Cup 2022 hosts Qatar.The first performance-based system in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, developed for assessing and rating buildings and infrastructure for their sustainability impacts, named GSAS, granted the stadium a thrilling four-star rating.

The round of 16 match between Brazil and South Korea was the last match to be played in stadium 974. The stadium will be dismantled, and no other matches will be played in this stadium due to FIFA’s guidelines on the stadium. FIFA’s guidelines state that to host a World Cup, there should be a primary stadium with a minimum capacity of 80,000 people to host the final, at least one stadium with a minimum capacity of 60,000 to host a semifinal, and a stadium with a minimum capacity of 40,000 to host the other knockout matches.

The official Twitter handle of the FIFA World Cup 2022 tweeted a 360-degree video of the stadium. Stadium 974 has hosted 7 games in the FIFA World Cup, including a round of 16 game in which Brazil quashed a thrilling defeat against South Korea with a scoreline of 4-1.

What will happen to the 974 containers after the dismantling of the stadium?

There is no detailed information on the after-treatment of containers and other products used in the construction of Stadium 974.

Qatar is focused on developing world-class infrastructure and a network of breathtaking stadiums in preparation for hosting the 2030 Asian Games and the 2023 Asian Cup. Qatar is also desperately attempting to secure the hosting of the 2036 Summer Olympics, and in order to stand strong in the bid, the nation must develop a strong and good infrastructure for the stadiums.

(Written by: Aviral Shukla)